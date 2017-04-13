Knee surgery rates soaring among teen girls
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over manufacturing controls at a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries plant in China, Israel's biggest company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Teva said the FDA's warning letter, which it received on April 10, stemmed from a regulatory inspection of the plant in September.
Teva said on Thursday it was in the process of addressing the agency's concerns and will respond to the letter by May 1.
Teva's NYSE-listed shares were marginally down at $31.97 in early morning trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
(Reuters Health) - - Older adults may be more likely to have bleeding stomach ulcers on days when the air has higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by car exhaust and power plants, a recent study in Hong Kong suggests.
(Reuters Health) - Snus, a moist, smokeless tobacco product, may contribute to breathing and sleep problems, Swedish researchers report.