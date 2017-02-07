JERUSALEM Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement.

"The company can confirm that, to the best of its knowledge, an investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same issues which led to a settlement with American justice authorities," a spokesman said in a statement.

"The settlement referred to events that occurred between 2007-2012 and none of the people involved in the improper payments is currently employed at Teva," the statement said.

Teva (TEVA.N) in December agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander Smith)