NEW YORK U.S. patent officials on Thursday invalidated a third patent covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, after cancelling two other patents on the drug last week.

The ruling came in a challenge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Mylan NV, which is trying to bring out a generic version of the 40-milligram injectable drug, taken three times a week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Copaxone is protected by five patents in total.

