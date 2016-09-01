Mylan says being investigated over EpiPen practices
Mylan NV said on Monday U.S. antitrust authorities had launched an investigation into its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
NEW YORK U.S. patent officials on Thursday invalidated a third patent covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, after cancelling two other patents on the drug last week.
The ruling came in a challenge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by Mylan NV, which is trying to bring out a generic version of the 40-milligram injectable drug, taken three times a week. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Copaxone is protected by five patents in total.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.