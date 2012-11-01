TEL AVIV Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.N), the world's biggest generic drugmaker, on Thursday posted higher quarterly profit that beat expectations, boosted by strong sales in the United States but narrowed the range of its 2012 outlook.

Teva (TEVA.TA) earned $1.28 per share, excluding one-time items, in the third quarter, compared with $1.25 a year earlier. Revenue rose 14 percent to $5.0 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.25 a share on revenue of $5.065 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter and look forward to closing the year within the guidance we provided in May," said Jeremy Levin, who took over in May as president and CEO of Israel's biggest company.

Teva expects 2012 revenue to be between $20.1 and $20.7 billion and EPS excluding items to be between $5.32 to $5.38.

The company had previously said it expected revenue of $20-$21 billion and EPS excluding items of $5.30-$5.40.

Teva owes much of its growth in recent years to several multibillion-dollar acquisitions, including last year's $6.5 billion purchase of U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon.

U.S. sales, which comprise 52 percent of total sales, rose 33 percent to $2.6 billion driven by the inclusion of Cephalon as well as strong revenue of branded and generic medicines.

European sales rose 1 percent to $1.4 billion, up 13 percent in local currency terms.

The inclusion of Cephalon and stronger revenue from branded drugs was offset by negative foreign currency effects and lower generic sales due to economic conditions and healthcare reforms in key European markets. These conditions increased generic penetration while lowering prices of generic medicines.

Copaxone, the leading multiple sclerosis treatment, posted a 13 percent rise in sales to $1.05 billion but the injected drug faces competition from oral treatments that are available or expected to hit the market in coming years.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.0 shekel (25.7 cents) a share, identical to the second quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)