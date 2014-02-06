Employees of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries work near pill bottles on a conveyor belt at the company's Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TEL AVIV Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) reported on Thursday higher quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates on higher sales from U.S. generic drugs and global specialty medicines.

Teva (TEVA.N), the world's largest generic drugmaker and Israel's biggest company, earned $1.42 per share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.32 a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $5.43 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.40 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"During 2013, we had several key product launches, driven by a strong pipeline, which will continue to bear notable results in 2014," said Eyal Desheh, acting chief executive of Teva.

Next week Desheh will be replaced by turnaround specialist Erez Vigodman, who must implement costs cuts and reduce Teva's reliance on copycat medicines. Profits of generic drugs are waning as competition grows and business opportunities dwindle.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which account for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, rose 8 percent to $1.14 billion in the quarter. The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments and cheaper generics in the coming years.

Last week Teva received U.S. regulatory approval for its three-times-a-week Copaxone, which it hopes will strengthen its position ahead of competition. It plans to convert 57 percent of patients to the 40 mg dose administered three times a week from a current daily dose of 20 mg by year end.

Teva reaffirmed its outlook for 2014. In December Teva forecast 2014 earnings per share of $4.20-$4.50 on revenue of $19.3 billion-$20.3 billion if rivals are allowed to launch cheaper versions of Copaxone. It sees EPS of $4.80-$5.10 on revenue of $19.8 billion-$20.8 billion without competition.

Teva's U.S. sales generic sales rose 14 percent in the quarter to $1.2 billion due to several product launches in the third and fourth quarters of 2013. European generic sales fell 2 percent to $940 million due to a contraction of the market in France, partly offset by higher revenue in the UK and Italy.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (34 cents) a share, up from 1.15 shekels in third quarter.

($1 = 3.55 shekels)

