Voters approved nearly $14 billion of bond issues on Tuesday, or 84.3 percent of the $16.5 billion of bond requests that appeared on ballots in 27 states, data company Ipreo reported on Wednesday.

Texas was the biggest state for bond measures in Tuesday's off-year election and voters were generous, approving $9.8 billion of bonds and rejecting just $666 million, according to Ipreo.

Statewide measures passed by Texans included allowing the Water Development Board to increase its outstanding general obligation debt to $6 billion from the current $2 billion limit. Also winning was a proposed constitutional amendment authorizing the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to sell GO bonds on a continuing basis to finance loans for students.

Apart from bond measures, Texas voters approved changes that may make it easier for the state's Permanent School Fund to provide additional money for public education after harsh budget cuts.

The fund is one of the nation's strongest credit enhancements with assets totaling about $25.5 billion, according to a report by Wells Fargo Securities. The newly approved constitutional amendment will let up to 6 percent of the fund's interest and dividends be siphoned off for school aid, which could give schools an extra $75 million over the next two years.

But Texas voters rejected a request to allow counties across the state to issue their own bonds for redevelopment projects and defeated El Paso's bid to create bond-issuing reclamation districts.

The overall $16.5 billion of debt up for a vote surpassed the $9.9 billion on ballots in the previous off-year election in November 2009. But the amount was not far behind the $18 billion of bonds that were placed before voters in November 2010's mid-term election.

California voters on Tuesday passed all but two of the nine bond requests on ballots. Voters in San Francisco approved $531 million of Unified School District bonds and $248 million of city and county GO bonds. In San Mateo County, the community college district's $564 million bond issue failed to get the 55 percent approval required for passage.

In Arkansas, voters approved $575 million of bonds for the state's highway program. Voters in Philadelphia approved $111.3 million of capital improvement bonds. In Virginia's Fairfax County, voters passed a $252 million school bond referendum.

(Reporting by Chip Barnett in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago, additional reporting by Lisa Lambert in Washington and Joan Gralla in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry)