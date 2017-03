AUSTIN, Texas About 40 people, 33 of them children, were injured in a school bus crash in Austin on Tuesday, emergency officials in the Texas capital said.

All of the children were treated on the scene and none of them required hospitalization, an Austin Independent School District official said.

The adults appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening, local media reports said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio)