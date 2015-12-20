A woman was killed and about 17 other people were hurt when a Greyhound bus crashed into a sports-utility vehicle that had stopped in a travel lane on a Texas interstate highway near the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium, police said on Sunday.

Officers in Arlington, Texas, received a call at about 5:30 a.m. about a blue SUV that had run into a barrier wall and was blocking the high-speed travel lane after having been seen swerving, Arlington Police Lieutenant Christopher Cook said. Shortly after, the Greyhound bus hit the vehicle, he added.

A woman who was in the SUV died and a man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Cook said, adding that it was not clear which one was the driver.

"It's a very dangerous situation when an SUV or any vehicle is stopped in a main travel lane and other vehicles are coming at highway speed," Cook said.

The bus, en route to Amarillo from Dallas, had 40 passengers and a driver on board. Sixteen of the passengers were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries following the crash, Greyhound spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said.

None of the bus passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, Cook said.

