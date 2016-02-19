AUSTIN, Texas At least one person was killed and dozens more injured when a Texas prison bus collided with a pickup truck in central Texas on Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

The driver of the pickup truck died in the collision in Gustine, the department said in a statement.

The bus was carrying 31 offenders and two correctional officers. All were being transported from the scene with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The injured were being taken to area hospitals as well as a prison infirmary unit.

A picture of the incident, which took place about 120 miles north of Austin, posted on the website of local TV station KWTX showed a bus perched on its side just off the roadway.

