Bexar County Sheriff's department is towing away a recreation vehicle (RV) that was parked in front of Bexar County Courthouse in downtown San Antonio,Texas early morning on October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Board

SAN ANTONIO Officials in San Antonio say that the five foreign men arrested during a courthouse break-in early on Wednesday were pranksters who were likely intoxicated.

"There is no reason to think this is a terrorist incident," Bexar County Sheriff Amadeo Ortiz told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Police had said Wednesday morning that they found photographs of public buildings, water systems and malls from various U.S. cities in the men's van.

The men, at least three of whom were in their 20s, were going to be questioned by a joint terrorism task force including the FBI and immigration authorities, officials had said Wednesday morning.

Bexar County spokeswoman Laura Jesse had said three men were found inside the 120-year-old Bexar County Courthouse, a landmark in downtown San Antonio, and two in a large recreational vehicle parked in front of the building.

She said all five were Moroccans.

Inside the RV, officials say they found "photographs of infrastructure" that they said were taken in cities across the United States.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Jerry Norton)