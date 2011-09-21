AUSTIN, Texas Texas has executed a white supremacist for his role in the racially motivated dragging death of James Byrd Jr., who was killed in Jasper in 1998.
Lawrence Russell Brewer, 44, was given a lethal injection of drugs and pronounced dead on Wednesday evening in Huntsville, Texas, prison officials said.
Brewer and two others were convicted of capital murder for attacking Byrd, chaining his ankles to the back of a pick-up truck and dragging him until his head and arm were ripped off.
