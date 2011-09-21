Lawrence Russell Brewer, of Sulpher Springs, Texas,shown in a file photo released by the authorities June 9, 1998. Texas is set to execute Brewer who was convicted of helping to kill a black man by dragging him behind a truck, in what some call the most notorious race crime... REUTERS/STR New

AUSTIN, Texas Texas has executed a white supremacist for his role in the racially motivated dragging death of James Byrd Jr., who was killed in Jasper in 1998.

Lawrence Russell Brewer, 44, was given a lethal injection of drugs and pronounced dead on Wednesday evening in Huntsville, Texas, prison officials said.

Brewer and two others were convicted of capital murder for attacking Byrd, chaining his ankles to the back of a pick-up truck and dragging him until his head and arm were ripped off.

