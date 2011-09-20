AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 20 - Texas on Tuesday evening is scheduled to execute a man for the rape and murder of a young woman he met in a bar in Fort Worth, one of two executions the state has scheduled this week.

Cleve Foster, a 47-year-old former Army recruiter, is set to be put to death by lethal injection after 6 p.m. local time. His would be the 11th execution in Texas this year and the 34th in the United States in 2011.

Foster was convicted along with an accomplice, Shelton Ward, in 2003 after a jury found him guilty of capital murder in the slaying of Nyanuer "Mary" Pal, whose body was found nude in a ditch eight hours after encountering them, according to a report by the Texas Attorney General's office.

Ward died of brain cancer on death row in 2010. Foster maintained in his trial that Ward acted alone, and that contact between him and the victim was consensual.

The three were regulars at Fat Albert's bar in Fort Worth when, the night before Valentine's Day in 2002, bartenders said Pal walked out with them, according to the report. Pal left in her car and the men followed closely behind in Foster's truck, according to the report.

Eight hours later, Pal's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head and wadded-up duct tape nearby, according to the report. Her unlocked car was in her apartment complex parking lot.

Investigators found bodily fluids from both men in Pal's body, the AG report said.

Texas has the country's most active death row, executing more than four times as many people as any other state since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

A second execution is scheduled in Texas for Wednesday. Lawrence Russell Brewer is scheduled to die for the racially motivated dragging death of James Byrd, Jr. in 1998, a case that touched off a national movement to increase the punishment for hate crimes.

