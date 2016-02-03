SAN ANTONIO A fire that has consumed nearly 2,000 acres in the sprawling Big Bend National Park in west Texas was sparked by a downed electrical line that started the blaze that was spread by strong winds, the National Park Service said on Wednesday.

Dozens of firefighters, including a squad from northern Mexico dubbed "Los Diablos," are battling what has been called the "Powerline Fire," in the park that covers about 800,000 acres.

The fire started on Monday and additional firefighting resources are expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It is being pushed to the east by winds," said park spokesman David Elkowitz.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries or damage to property, but two back-country camp sites have been closed. No estimates have been provided yet of how much of the blaze was contained, he added.

Visitors have been urged not to stop vehicles along areas blackened by the fire due to possible damage to the fragile environment.

The remote park is known for its beauty and is home to dozens of rare species from bears to javelinas. The park attracts more than 300,000 visitors annually.

