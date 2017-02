Three soldiers were killed and six are missing after their U.S. Army truck overturned on Thursday while crossing a creek at Fort Hood, Texas, the Army said.

The bodies of the three soldiers have been recovered and a search for the six who are missing is ongoing, the Army said in a statement. Three soldiers were rescued from the water and are in stable condition at a hospital, it said.

