DALLAS About 200 children from Central America who are part of a wave of minors entering the United States illegally will be sheltered at a camp near Dallas, joining 800 others already temporarily housed in the region, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The children, mostly from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, will be housed in the coming days at a camp in Somervell County, about 80 miles southwest of Dallas, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Two other camps opened this month in Texas and one in California due to a lack of space, it said.

After a surge of unaccompanied children subsided in the latter half of 2014, the number apprehended along the southwest border has been increasing in recent weeks, with 12,505 taken into custody between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, 2015, nearly triple the number in the same period a year ago, U.S. data showed.

"We’re taking a look at a variety of options, including military bases and other federally owned property," department spokeswoman Andrea Helling said.

The children, typically fleeing gang violence and economic hardship at home, can spend up to 21 days at a campsite, waiting for a relative to sponsor their release, and, or, receive a date for an immigration hearing, Helling said.

After crossing into the United States, many of the children seek out U.S. officials, surrender, and request political asylum, immigration officials said.

The previous surge in unaccompanied children created what the Obama administration described as a humanitarian crisis.

To contain it, U.S. authorities opened temporary shelters, reassigned border agents, added processing centers and immigration judges and started Spanish-language campaigns in the countries that most of the children were fleeing.

It also led to sharp criticism from Republican leaders who said the Democratic president was not doing enough to secure the border.

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, extended the deployment of state guard troops along the border with Mexico, saying it would help block the crossing of unaccompanied children into the United States.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)