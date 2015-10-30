DALLAS Dallas-area police fatally shot an armed man on Friday after an overnight car chase and a nearly two-hour standoff along a Texas highway, with the final moments caught on video and shown on local news.

Police in the city of Mesquite, a suburb east of Dallas, said officers attempted to pull over Mario Martinez, 29, shortly before midnight on Thursday after he drove a black Cadillac Sedan through a red light and a stop sign.

Officers used spike strips to puncture the vehicle's tires, which came a halt on Interstate 635, the main highway circling the Dallas region.

Police then talked over the phone with the suspect, who got out of his car several times during the standoff and waved a weapon, threatening to kill the officers, according to Lieutenant Brian Parrish.

Local TV news footage showed the weapon and also showed police firing a volley of shots into the vehicle after it appeared that Martinez was taking aim at the officers.

Two Mesquite police officers and one Texas Department of Public Safety trooper opened fire on Martinez, killing him, according to police.

"I think all of the officers involved showed a lot of restraint," Parrish said.

"They did everything they could to save this man's life. He was determined that that wouldn't be the case."

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)