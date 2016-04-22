A young female tiger lays in a pen of the Conroe Police Department after being found with leash and collar, wandering a local street, in Conroe, Texas April 21, 2016. Conroe Police Department/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas A young female tiger found wandering with a leash and collar around a north Houston suburb was captured on Thursday and police were searching for whoever let the predator out among the public.

"Animal control officers were able to locate and capture the animal. We are asking for assistance in locating the owner," police in Conroe, Texas said in a statement.

No one was harmed in the incident and the tiger's capture went off without any major hitches, local media reports said. The owner was likely to face sanctions under the state's animal control laws.

(This version of the story fixes the typo in first paragraph to "wandering")

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown and Bill Trott)