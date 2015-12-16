AUSTIN, Texas University of Texas Arlington police were speaking with a man suspected of bringing a gun into the school's Architecture Building on Wednesday, the university said.

There were no reports of shots fired or injuries.

"If you are not in the Architecture Building, resume normal operations. Finals schedules should continue as planned," the university, located west of Dallas, said on its website. It had previously issued a shelter in place for the school.

Local broadcaster WFAA-TV reported that Arlington police said the man had camera gear and that responding officers were being asked to turn around.

