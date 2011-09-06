A U.S. forestry worker watches a controlled burn created to seal off a wildfire's path as it approaches a house near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Flames roar near Bastrop State Park as a wildfire burns out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

AUSTIN Two people have died in a monstrous wildfire raging southeast of Austin, officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths in the 33,000-acre Bastrop County Complex fire bring the death toll of Labor Day weekend fires across the state to four, including a mother and infant daughter who died in northeast Texas on Monday.

Officials declined to provide details on the Bastrop deaths, other than to say the victims were not public safety responders.

Wildfires sweeping across drought-stricken Texas have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and forced thousands of evacuations in the last several days.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Jerry Norton)