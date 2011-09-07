A fallen tree burns after a fire swept through Bastrop State Park as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

BASTROP, Texas Firefighters gained ground for the first time on Wednesday against a deadly wildfire raging near Austin that has destroyed more homes than any other blaze in Texas history, officials said.

The 34,356-acre Bastrop County Complex fire, which has forced the evacuation of 5,000 people, was about 30 percent contained. The fire has claimed 785 homes, the Texas Forest Service reported, and killed two people.

County officials have given a lower number for homes destroyed. Fire service officials said they were not sure why there was a discrepancy but that assessments were continuing.

Firefighters who have fought the blaze, which stretches 24 miles long and 20 miles wide at its thickest point, since Sunday have been helped in the last two days by decreased winds and cooler temperatures, officials said.

All of that is cold comfort to William Clements. He learned Tuesday that his home in Bastrop was lost. "It was kind of a shock when we came up and saw that it was gone," he said. "But we are recovering from the shock, and landing on our feet."

Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, visiting the command center as Governor Rick Perry was in California preparing for his first Republican presidential debate, said he would ask the federal government to declare the state a disaster area.

Wildfires sweeping across drought-stricken Texas have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and forced thousands of evacuations in the last several days.

More than 3.6 million acres in Texas have been scorched by wildfires since November, fed by a continuing drought that has caused more than $5 billion in damage to the state's agricultural industry and that shows no sign of easing.

A list of 243 homes confirmed destroyed was posted for Bastrop residents to check at the county's shelters and in a command center, but it only accounted for a fraction of the houses officials say have been burned.

Resident Geary Garton, his arms covered with bandages and his nose and ears blistered, was cheerily hopeful as he approached the list looking for his house.

Garton said he'd left his home on foot to find a hose on Sunday night when the fires were coming. When he turned back to douse his home with water, fire was blocking him.

"It didn't look all that bad at first, but it came up quick," he said, adding that he had sprinted back through blinding smoke to reach his two dogs, the heat blistering his arms as he ran.

His dogs, Berkley and Clancy, were hiding under the porch, which was untouched by flames. But Garton was too weak to pick them up and had to leave them behind. He expressed hope that they had escaped and would turn up at a shelter.

Then he turned his attention to the list, reading the street names. When he got to K C Drive he stopped talking. He whipped off his glasses, turned on his heel, and wiped his eye as he strode away into the parking lot. He didn't answer questions about whether his home had survived.

The U.S. Forest Service has sent a team to the area to help coordinate, and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials were on the ground assessing the damages.

Also assisting were about 100 members of Texas Task Force 1, an elite wide-area search team that will be combing "every inch" of the enormous fire zone, said Mike Fisher, the county's emergency management coordinator.

"Essentially, the mission is to find whatever's out there that we need to deal with," he said. "If we have environmental hazards out there, ecohazards out there, dead animals."

The team was used in New York City after the September 11, 2001, attacks and after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

A DC-10 air tanker capable of carrying 12,000 gallons of retardant to drop onto the flames -- four times the normal capacity for retardant bombers -- landed in Austin on Tuesday and will fly on Friday after a federally mandated break.

It had not yet been determined whether the DC-10 would be used in Bastrop or sent to other sites in Texas.

So far, four people have died in the Labor Day weekend fires, including a mother and infant daughter who died in northeast Texas on Sunday.

Officials identified one of the two dead from the Bastrop fire as Michael Troy Farr, a 48-year-old City of Austin employee found dead in his home in Smithville. Officials released no details on how he died or information on the second victim, found several miles away.

(Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Jerry Norton and Cynthia Johnston)