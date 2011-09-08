Health insurer WellCare's quarterly profit surges
WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
NEW YORK Texas Instruments TXN.N said its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse than already low expectations as chip demand weakened on customers' worries about an economic slowdown.
TI, which had already warned in July of a modest quarter, said on Thursday that demand had weakened further across "a wide range of products, markets and customers."
The company, which makes chips for products ranging from cellphones to cars, now expects quarterly earnings per share of 56 cents to 60 cents compared with its previous expectation for 55 cents to 65 cents.
It forecast revenue of $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion compared with its earlier target for $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.
TI shares were little changed in extended trading after closing down 0.3 percent at $25.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 18 percent since TI reported results in late July.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Richard Chang)
WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, driven by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
Austrian chip maker AMS said on Tuesday it saw potential for strong revenue growth in 2017 helped by its acquisition of optical sensor maker Heptagon in Singapore, sending it shares up nearly 19 percent.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.