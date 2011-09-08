NEW YORK Texas Instruments TXN.N said its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse than already low expectations as chip demand weakened on customers' worries about an economic slowdown.

TI, which had already warned in July of a modest quarter, said on Thursday that demand had weakened further across "a wide range of products, markets and customers."

The company, which makes chips for products ranging from cellphones to cars, now expects quarterly earnings per share of 56 cents to 60 cents compared with its previous expectation for 55 cents to 65 cents.

It forecast revenue of $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion compared with its earlier target for $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

TI shares were little changed in extended trading after closing down 0.3 percent at $25.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen about 18 percent since TI reported results in late July.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Richard Chang)