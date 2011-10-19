Textron Inc (TXT.N) reported a third-quarter profit on Wednesday that reversed a prior-year loss, helped by cost-cutting and some recovery in demand for corporate jets.

The world's largest maker of business aircraft said net earnings came to $142 million, or 47 cents per share in the quarter, reversing a net loss of $48 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier that reflected high charges to restructure its finance arm.

Revenue at the company, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-GO golf carts, rose 13.5 percent.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company has been counting on demand in rapidly developing economies, including China, to offset sluggish markets at home and in Europe. It expects full-year earnings of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

Textron shares are down about 22 percent so far this year, a steeper slide than 9 percent decline of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney)