Textron Inc (TXT.N) is voluntarily recalling about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles to install seat belts to prevent occupants being injured or killed in an accident, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014 and an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury in separate incidents, the CPSC said.

The recalled utility vehicles were sold from November 2010 through June 2013 for between $13,200 and $14,200, the CPSC said.

