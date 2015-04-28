Textron Inc (TXT.N), maker of Beechcraft and Cessna airplanes and Bell helicopters, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as helicopter division sales declined.

Revenue in Textron's Bell division, which accounted for 31 percent of total revenue in 2014, dropped 13.2 percent to $315 million in the first quarter ended April 4.

As a result of weak market conditions, the company said on Tuesday that it would cut production and take additional steps to cut costs in its Bell division.

Textron shares fell 3.8 percent to $42 in premarket trading.

Sales of military helicopters have been weak for some time due to budget cuts, particularly in the United States, but sales of civilian machines were also soft in the latest quarter.

The company, based in Providence, Rhode Island, sold just four H-1 military helicopters in the period, compared with five in the same quarter last year. The Bell division sold six V-22 tiltrotor aircraft, down from eight a year earlier.

Bell sold 35 commercial helicopters, up from 34.

Textron sold 33 business jets, two less than in the same quarter of 2014. The company also sold 25 turboprop planes, following its acquisition of Beechcraft last year.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for full-year earnings from continuing operations of $2.30-$2.50 per share.

Analysts on average expect Textron to earn $2.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported earnings of 46 cents per share in the latest quarter, short of the average estimate of 48 cents.

Revenue rose 7.9 percent to $3.07 billion, missing the average forecast of $3.19 billion.

Net income rose to $128 million from $85 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Up to Monday's close, Textron's stock had risen 3.6 percent this year.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)