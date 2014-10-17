Textron Inc (TXT.N) raised its full-year earnings forecast, encouraged by strong demand for its Cessna and Beechcraft business jets in October.

The company, whose shares rose as much as 14.5 percent, also reported a better-than-expected 60.6 percent jump in quarterly profit.

"We clearly see more demand out there in the market than what we think we have aircraft available to sell," Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said on a call with analysts.

Textron has benefited from rising demand for business jets and its March acquisition of smaller business jet maker Beechcraft.

Global shipments of business jets rose about 12 percent to 318 in the first six months of the year, according to General Aviation Manufacturers Association, which represents over 50 aircraft makers, including Cessna.

Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts, said it now expects a full-year profit of $2.05-$2.15 per share continuing operations, up from its earlier forecast of $1.92-$2.12.

The Rhode Island-based company said it expected most of the demand to be for its new models, scheduled to be launched in the next two years.

Business in September and October was the strongest "in quite some time," Donnelly said.

Textron delivered 33 jets in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, up from 25 jets a year earlier. The aviation business contributed $1.08 billion to the total revenue of $3.4 billion.

Margins improved significantly in the aviation business, Donnelly said.

Net income rose to $159 million, or 57 cents per share, from $99 million, or 35 cents per share.

"The improvement in margin in aviation is encouraging, especially given that margin expansion in this segment is one of the main drivers of profit growth over the next several years," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a note.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 52 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Textron shares were up 13 percent at $38.02 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon, after touching a high of $38.54.

They had risen 24 percent in the year through Thursday, compared with an 8 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index .SPX.

(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)