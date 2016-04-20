Cessna employee Dwight Bennett works inside of a jet during a tour of the Cessna business jet assembly line at their manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

Textron Inc (TXT.N), the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft and Bell helicopters, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for business jets remained steady.

The aircraft maker's shares rose as much as 5.7 percent to $40.23 in morning trading after the company surprised analysts with its performance in a tough market for business jets and helicopters.

"We view 1Q16 as solid and as evidence that Textron's management team has the potential to deliver despite challenges in the business jet and helicopter markets," J.P.Morgan analyst Seth Seifman wrote in a note to clients.

Textron's stock has fallen about 16 percent in the past year amid concerns that low oil prices and weak emerging market economies would hurt demand for business jets.

Although demand for business jets was weak in the first two months of the year, it recovered in March and April, Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said on a conference call with analysts.

The company gets about 13 pct of its revenue from Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company's latest filing.

The company said on Wednesday it delivered 34 business jets and 26 King Air turboprops in the quarter, compared with 33 jets and 25 King Airs in the same period last year.

Revenue in Textron's aviation division, which includes Beechcraft and Cessna but not the helicopter business, rose 3.8 percent to $1.09 billion in the first quarter ended April 2, accounting for about 34 percent of total revenue.

Sales in the Bell division were nearly flat at $814 million as higher defense revenue made up for weak sales in its commercial business.

"I think that the commercial market is still challenging for sure on the helicopter side and exchange rates, US dollar doesn't help us particularly," CEO Donnelly said.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company also makes unmanned aircraft systems, weapons and sensors.

The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast of $2.60-$2.80 per share. Analysts on average expect profit of $2.71 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Textron's total revenue rose 4.2 percent to $3.2 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.15 billion.

Net income rose to $150 million, or 55 cents per share, from $128 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 52 cents per share.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)