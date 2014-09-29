Short-seller Citron Research accused software maker Textura Corp TXTR.N of making fraudulent claims about gross margins for its flagship product and its total addressable market, sending the company's shares down sharply.

Textura, which makes on-demand project management software to help commercial construction businesses, did not immediately answer calls or reply to email requests for comment.

Textura's shares fell as much as 16 percent to $23.65 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday after the release of the Citron report.

Textura has inflated its total addressable market and misrepresented the gross margin contribution from its construction payment management (CPM) software, Citron said.

Textura had reported current U.S. addressable market for construction of more than $1.3 trillion, while the short-seller calculated it to be closer to $326 billion.

"Despite a partner trying to find a niche market in Australia, the reality is that difference in contract law, construction practice and liabilities management make CPM’s core functionality inapplicable outside the U.S.," Citron said.

Citron also cited a lawsuit against a general contractor by a subcontractor, who had billed through Textura's software that was supposed to prevent such lawsuits over payment.

The short-seller said the New York Superior Court ruled last month that the lawsuit can proceed. Textura isn’t a party to the suit so far, it added.

Citron previously targeted Textura in December, accusing it of lying to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the involvement of Chief Executive Patrick Allin in a "pump-and-dump" stock market scheme.

Short-sellers such as Citron make money when the stock price of a company drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back at a lower price and return them to the lender, and pocket the difference in price.

Short interest in Textura stands at about 33 percent, compared with 2.5 percent for the information technology sector, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"This story is over, buy or sell, either way this stock goes to $4.00," Citron wrote.

Textura's shares were down about 9 percent at $25.75 in the afternoon.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)