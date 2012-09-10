Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SINGAPORE Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI) and related parties have approached several banks in Singapore for funding to make a potential general offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) (FRNM.SI), which has proposed selling its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd APBB.SI to Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), Singapore's Business Times reported.
Thai Beverage (ThaiBev), F&N's largest shareholder with 29 percent of the Singapore drinks and property conglomerate, may need less financing if it can find a partner, the report said. ThaiBev's controlling shareholder is Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's second-richest man.
ThaiBev has spent S$3.6 billion ($2.9 billion) to buy 29 percent of F&N, partly funded through a S$2.8 billion loan facility. If its holding hits 30 percent, ThaiBev would be obliged to bid for all of the company.
F&N shareholders will vote on the proposed sale of a 40 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken on Sept 28.
A spokeswoman for ThaiBev declined to comment. ($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.