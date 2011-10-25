BANGKOK Bangkok's Don Muang airport will temporarily halt operations from 5 p.m. (6 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday due to flooding in the area, its general manager, Kanpat Mangkalasiri, said on Tuesday.

Its runway has not been flooded, but the halt was because many airline staff and passengers faced difficulty getting to the airport, Kanpat said.

Don Muang operates domestic flights and is used by budget airlines and private planes. Bangkok's main international airport, Suvarnabhumi, is still operating as normal.

