BNP Paribas expands car loans business with Opel/Vauxhall deal
PARIS French bank BNP Paribas' car financing business will grow by a third after the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall's financing arm for 900 million euros ($953.5 million) with PSA Group .
BANGKOK Bangkok's Skytrain operator, BTS Group Holdings Pcl (BTS.BK), said on Wednesday an initial public offering for its $2 billion infrastructure fund would be delayed from February until it got approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"It should not be done in February because we still need approval from the SEC," Chief Operating Officer Surapong Laoha-Unya told reporters.
BTS had said it planned to raise up to 60 billion baht ($2.01 billion) from an initial public offering of the infrastructure fund in February as it needs funds for expanding mass transit lines.
($1 = 29.88 baht)
LONDON Standard Life has reached agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($13.5 billion) merger that should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pushing rivals to follow suit as fund managers' margins sag.
BEIJING ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.