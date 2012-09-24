BANGKOK Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF.BK) aims to spend 75 billion baht ($2.44 billion) expanding its overseas feed, farm and food businesses in the next five years, a senior executive said on Monday.

Thailand's largest agribusiness company is also looking to buy cheap food-related assets and expects to conclude 1-2 acquisitions by the end of this year, President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.

"We want to expand in foreign countries where we have operations. Those countries are in emerging markets, which have more room to grow at least 15 percent a year," Adirek said in an interview.

Hit by weak domestic meat prices as a result of oversupply and rising feed costs, the company's 2012 operating profit is expected to be 10-15 percent lower than 2011's 15 billion baht, Adirek said.

The company, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, is seen by analysts as a strong play on consumption patterns in emerging markets.

The company's revenue from outside Thailand rose 2.6 times to a record 101.85 billion Thai baht ($3.3 billion) in the first six months of this year.

By contrast domestic revenue grew by only 6 percent in the same period.

The company expects revenue growth of 10-15 percent in the next five years from an estimated 330-340 billion baht this year, Adirek said.

It has operations in 12 countries including Russia, India, Turkey, Taiwan, Malaysia and China, and counts Britain's Tesco (TSCO.L) and Costco (COST.O) in the United States among its big buyers.

CP Foods, 49.93 percent owned by CP Group, has products ranging from animal feed to processed foods and ready-made meals under the CP brand.

($1 = 30.8000 Thai baht)

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)