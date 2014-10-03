BANGKOK Thailand's Board of Investment said on Friday it had approved investment applications for projects worth about 90 billion baht ($2.7 billion), mainly for firms making environmentally friendly cars or involved in renewable energy.

The projects included one from Ford Motor (F.N) to spend about 18.2 billion baht on fuel-efficient cars, or eco-cars, and from General Motors (GM.N) to invest 13.1 billion baht, the board said in a statement.

Nissan Motor (7201.T) will invest 6.86 billion baht and Toyota Motor Corp. (7203.T) 1.9 billon baht, it said.

($1=32.5 baht)

