BANGKOK Thailand's deputy prime minister said on Thursday the Federal Reserve's decision to raise U.S. interest rates was likely to have only a small impact on Thailand and he was not concerned about capital outflows.

"Thailand has low foreign debt because everybody is very cautious, so any direct impact (from the Fed's move) on us should not be serious," Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)