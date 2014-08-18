BANGKOK Thailand's planning agency cut its forecast for economic growth this year slightly to 1.5-2.0 percent from 1.5-2.5 percent seen in May, citing weaker exports and tourism plus a slow recovery in private investment after months of political unrest.

In 2013, growth was 2.9 percent.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles gross domestic product (GDP) data, also lowered its 2014 export growth estimate to 2.0 percent from 3.7 percent seen earlier.

It expects headline inflation this year to be 1.9-2.4 percent, compared with 1.9-2.9 percent previously.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast GDP growth this year of 1.5 percent, down from 2.7 percent seen earlier.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast 2014 economic growth at 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)