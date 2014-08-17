BANGKOK Thailand, whose economy shrank in the first quarter, on Monday will report April-June data that authorities hope will show it avoided recession and is getting positioned for significant growth in the next year.

The state planning agency will announce second-quarter gross domestic product numbers at 0230 GMT. In the first quarter, the economy contracted 2.1 percent from the previous three months, as a political crisis hit consumption, confidence and tourism.

Some pillars of the Thai economy remain shaky, but the country likely avoided shrinkage in April-June after the army took power on May 22 in a bid to end political tensions and get state and private spending going again.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll is for on-quarter, seasonally adjusted growth of 0.9 percent. Growth would mean Thailand steered from a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions.

On an annual basis, the economy probably grew 0.3 percent after contracting 0.6 percent in January-March, the poll showed.

The Bank of Thailand has forecast on-quarter growth of more than 1 percent and an on-year contraction of 0.4 percent.

Skirting recession would not mean Thailand is back on a sound growth track. Gundy Cahyadi, an economist with DBS Bank in Singapore, said "the outlook is still far from being robust."

"GDP growth momentum is likely to pick up in late 2014 but a return to near-term potential will still take some time, even if the government is going to be clearly pro-growth," he added.

The junta has made delayed payments to rice farmers, approved infrastructure projects and accelerated approvals for private investment applications halted by political unrest.

But consumption remains subdued and auto sales are tumbling. The key tourist industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of GDP, has not fully recovered. In April-June, the there were 12.3 percent fewer visitors than a year earlier, and hotel occupancy rates were about 48 percent. In July, the number of tourists fell 10.9 percent from a year ago.

Exports are equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, so sustained growth gains depend on raising shipments. Weak exports have hit factory output. In April-June, exports rose just 0.6 percent from a year earlier and factory output fell 5 percent.

The central bank has forecast economic growth of 1.5 percent this year, after a solid rebound in the second half, and robust expansion of 5.5 percent next year.

The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee has kept the policy rate at 2.0 percent since April, and many economists expect it will remain at that level as the central bank waits for steps by the government to get economic growth going. The next meeting to review policy is on Sept. 17.

(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)