BANGKOK Thailand's central bank still expects the economy to grow 5.7 percent this year, as forecast, its governor said, calling Wednesday's unexpected interest rate cut "insurance" for the domestic economy against potential global problems.

However, the cut did not signal that rates were now on a downward trend, Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters on Thursday.

"Yesterday's decision was not because of capital movements but it was rather a cushion and buying insurance against the global economy going forward," he said.

On Wednesday, the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) unexpectedly cut Thailand's benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.

Only two out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a cut. The rest had expected no change.

But the MPC's decision was split, with two of the seven members voting to leave rates unchanged as they thought growth momentum was adequate and policy action could wait until the global economic outlook was clearer.

Prasarn declined to reveal whether he voted against the rate cut, saying only that "in the end, we have to accept the majority vote."

Minutes of the meeting will be released on October 31, but they will not disclose how the seven MPC members -- three from the central bank including Prasarn, and four non-central bankers -- voted.

Economists were confused by the decision as the central bank has repeatedly said that domestic demand was strong. Prasarn had said a rate cut could affect financial stability as credit was growing strongly.

However, shortly after the rate cut, Assistant Governor Paiboon Kittisrikangwan said although private sector credit growth of 14-15 percent was high, there was no sign of a bubble.

While the central bank maintained its 2012 economic growth forecast, it said it would cut its forecast for export growth this year from 7 percent and that economic growth in 2013 could be lower than the 5 percent forecast.

"Domestic demand is still strong so we are confident that our growth forecast of 5.7 percent is still good. But what will happen next year is still unclear," Prasarn said.

A slowdown in the global economy is hurting Thai exports, which might in turn depress domestic consumption and investment, Prasarn added.

Narongchai Akrasanee, one of the non-central bankers on the MPC, was quoted by Thai newspapers as saying exports might grow just 5 percent this year and the economy might expand 4.6 percent in 2013.

Prasarn would not go into detail. The central bank is due to release new economic forecasts on October 26.

Wednesday's rate reduction was the first since cuts in January this year and November 2011 to help business recover from devastating flooding that caused the economy to contract in the final quarter of 2011. As a result, economic growth last year was just 0.1 percent.

