BANGKOK Thailand's new military government said on Monday the state budget for the next fiscal year would be set within the normal schedule and that it would announce its economic policies next week.

Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, in charge of the economy for the military administration, told reporters that payments of 90 billion baht ($2.8 billion) to rice farmers under a rice-buying scheme would help boost economic growth by 0.2 percentage point this year.

He said that would be on top of a forecast of 2 percent, which is the middle of the range forecast by the NESDB planning agency, which compiles Thailand's GDP figures.

The next fiscal budget year starts on October 1.

($1=32.60 baht)

