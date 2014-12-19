BANGKOK A deputy governor of Thailand's central bank said on Friday an economic recovery next year might not be as robust as expected "but it will not be that bad".

Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Paiboon Kittisrikangwan told reporters the main engine of growth in 2015 will be government spending.

The central bank must reserve monetary policy "space" in a case rate change was needed to support growth, he added.

Paiboon's comments came two days after the central bank's monetary policy committee - on which he is a member - voted 5-2 to hold the key interest rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.0 percent, where it has been since March.

Wednesday's meeting also cut the BOT's economic growth forecasts, which have been for 1.5 percent expansion this year and 4.8 percent in 2015. The new forecasts will be announced on Dec. 26.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded only 0.2 percent in the first nine months due to poor exports and still-subdued domestic demand even after an army coup in May ended months of political unrest.

Consumption is curbed by high household debt, while sectors badly hit by the unrest, such as tourism, are recovering only slowly.

The Finance Ministry recently said the economy might grow less than 1 percent this year, which would be the weakest growth since devastating flooding of 2011.

The Asian Development Bank this week cut its 2014 GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent, and 2015 estimate to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent.

Paiboon also said the baht THB=TH was moving in line with regional currencies but the central bank had measures in place to curb any excessive movements. He added the country's foreign reserves were high enough to handle capital movements.

