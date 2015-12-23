Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak gestures during an interview with Reuters at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK Thailand's fourth-quarter economic growth is expected to be similar to the third as the junta's economic measures have lifted the confidence of consumers and investors, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

The economy grew 2.9 percent on year in the July-September quarter and 1.0 percent from the previous quarter, beating forecasts.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is recovering and should be gaining pace, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said during the government's year-end speech.

"What has been implemented is bearing fruit and restoring confidence. Every indicator is better ... There won't be an economic contraction any more," he said.

But the economy has yet to get back on a firm track since the military seized power last year, with exports and domestic demand still weak. Growth last year was just 0.9 percent.

In a bid to lift activity, the junta introduced various stimuli aimed at boosting spending plus a series of investment incentives.

Somkid said last week the economy could grow 2.9-3.0 percent this year and 3.5-4.0 percent next year.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said the government would continue to support the economy and might introduce more measures to help farmers hurt by drought.

"We may give money to difficult sectors, such as agriculture, but it won't be big," he said.

The economy is also supported by strong tourism, among the few bright spots, with tourist arrivals expected at a record 29.6 million this year, up 28 percent from last year, said Deputy Prime Minister General Thanasak Patimaprakorn.

(Reporting by Kittiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Nick Macfie)