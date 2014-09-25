BANGKOK Thailand will present updated forecasts on Friday that should reflect confidence that an economic recovery is under way, but data due early next week may show that its key growth engines aren't firing again yet.

The overall outlook has improved since the military seized power in May after months of political turmoil, though some economists doubt Thailand will have the robust growth next year that authorities expect.

On Friday, the central bank releases new economic projections. Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul has flagged that 2014 growth will be close to its earlier 1.5 percent forecast, but said that exports this year will grow at less than the current 3 percent estimate.

Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy avoided a recession in April-June but still contracted 0.1 percent in the first half from a year earlier, hurt by protracted political unrest and poor exports.

After taking power, army leaders have sought to boost the economy by getting stalled government spending going, attracting investment and maintaining stability to help consumption and the damaged tourism industry.

On Friday, the central bank is likely to repeat that the economy remains on track for a "V-shaped" recovery. The BOT will also give revised forecasts for 2015 economic growth - which it now sees at 5.5 percent - and for exports, at present seen increasing 6 percent.

'THE WORST IS OVER'

The central bank might also tweak its forecasts for inflation, which isn't a problem at present. The current projections are a headline rate of 2.6 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year.

Gundy Cahyadi, economist with DBS Bank in Singapore, wrote on Wednesday that a V-shaped recovery "does not necessarily mean everything is back to normal. It simply means that the worst is over. Returning to the projected pre-crisis path may take a long time."

What's crucial, Cahyadi said, is a rebound in private consumption, which at present is "not especially strong". This might take until at least mid-2015, in his view.

Data due on Monday is expected to show exports, which account for more than 60 percent of the economy, continue to struggle.

For the first seven months of 2014, exports dropped 0.4 percent. And a Reuters poll sees August exports shrinking 3.6 percent from a year earlier while imports will have a 14th straight on-year decline.

By Tuesday, there should also be data on August factory output, which the Reuters poll sees down 4.5 percent from a year earlier - a 17th straight month of decline.

SMALL IMPROVEMENTS?

Monthly data from the central bank due on Tuesday is likely to show a small improvement at most in private consumption and still-sluggish private investment. Private consumption - which accounts for half of the economy, picked up in July for the first time in 11 months on a yearly basis.

Auto sales are still tumbling and retail sales growth is weak, curbed by high household debt levels.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the general who led the May coup to end a political stalemate, said on Tuesday the junta planned investment spending of about 100 billion baht for October-December, the first quarter of the 2015 fiscal year.

Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, an economist with Kasikorn Research Center in Bangkok, said she plans to cut her 2014 GDP growth forecast of 2.3 percent, "but how deep will depend on August exports. If they show no sign of correction, we see more possibility that export growth for this year could be below 1 percent."

The central bank has left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2 percent THCBIR=ECI since March. Economists see no change for the rest of this year.

The Asian Development Bank said on Thursday that it had cut its 2014 economic growth forecast for Thailand to 1.6 percent from 2.9 percent seen earlier, and kept its 2015 economic growth at 4.5 percent. But the 2014 growth projection did not take into account any short-term stimulus measures.

"Growth is expected to turn up by the end of 2014, partly reflecting a low base effect from a sharp slump in the fourth quarter of 2013, when political unrest intensified, higher government spending and improved exports expected in the final quarter of the year," Luxmon Attapich, senior country economist with the ADB, told a briefing.

"But the forecast for full-year growth is revised down to 1.6 percent owing to the disappointing performance so far this year. A recovery in private consumption is still not strong while private investment are still waiting for clarity in government investment plans.

"If there are stimulus measures coming in later this year, economic growth will be higher.”

She said risks to the outlook for this year and next could come from delays in government infrastructure programs and from elevated household debt.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)