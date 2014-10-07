BANGKOK Thailand's top business group expects exports to shrink this year, a further worrying sign for the military government which is struggling to re-energize the sputtering economy after months of political unrest.

The junta hopes its recently announced plan to spend 364 billion baht ($11.2 billion) will help the economy to expand 2 percent this year, despite a first-half contraction, and to return to its normal growth of 4 percent to 5 percent next year.

Business seems to be on board, while economists are skeptical as domestic activity remains subdued after the unrest that hurt demand and tourism. Consumer confidence slipped last month for the first time since May's military coup, which army rulers said was needed to restore order.

Exports, which are equivalent to more than 60 percent of the economy and unaffected by the unrest, are also struggling due to slower-than-expected recoveries in key markets and declining commodity prices, said a joint business group of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Bankers' Association.

"Exports are likely to be negative this year, about 1 percent, based on our base-case assumption that shipments for the remaining three months of this year will be the same as last year's," Boontuck Wungcharoen, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, told reporters.

That would be a second straight year of export decline after a drop of 0.3 percent in 2013, Commerce Ministry data showed. In the period from January to August, exports slipped 1.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Last month, the central bank slashed its export growth forecast this year to zero from 3 percent, while the Commerce Ministry recently said growth could range from 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent, rather than the 3.5 percent seen previously.

STIMULUS MEASURES

August data came in disappointing - exports fell the most since the bad flooding in late 2011, factory output slid for a 17th straight month and a central bank index showed consumption and investment were lower - putting pressure on the junta to take more action to jack up growth.

Department of Tourism data showed overall tourist arrivals fell a preliminary 7 percent in September from a year earlier, spotlighting the continuing pinch of the political crisis on an industry that makes up about a tenth of the economy.

Although Southeast Asia's second-largest economy avoided a recession in April-June, it shrank 0.1 percent in the first half, hurt by the political unrest that culminated in the May 22 military coup.

Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said last week the recent government economic measures to drive the economy in the final months of this year, were aimed at boosting economic growth to 2 percent this year, or even higher if exports improved.

The government said the measures would focus on creating jobs and income and helping farmers.

Boontuck of the Thai Bankers' Association said the group expected more than 100 billion baht ($3 billion) to be injected into the economy later this year, "which should help the economy grow 2 percent this year".

The measures show the government's intention to help the economy, but "if GDP growth won't reach 2 percent this year, that's fine," Supan Mongkolsuthee, president of the Federation of Thai Industries, told reporters.

The central bank governor said the measures would not change the bank's economic growth forecast of 1.5 percent for this year. It predicts growth of 4.8 percent for 2015.

This week, the World Bank forecast Thai GDP growth of 1.5 percent, down from 3 percent earlier. It predicts the government measures will add 0.78 percentage point to GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2014.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)