BANGKOK Thailand may raise valued-added tax by at least one percentage point late next year and plans a bigger budget deficit for the next fiscal year, the finance minister said on Monday, as the junta tries to bolster an economy hit by months of unrest.

The military seized power in May in a bid to restore stability and get the economy going. The junta has approved big infrastructure projects and economic measures focused on creating jobs and helping farmers.

For the 2015/16 fiscal year, the government will need higher spending of around 2.88 trillion baht ($87.5 billion), so "I think the budget deficit will have to be at least 300 billion baht," Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said reporters.

In the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, the junta has planned spending of 2.575 trillion baht and a budget deficit of 250 billion baht.

Sommai said the government needs more money for the country's development projects, including reforms in education and public health, as well as for higher interest rate commitments from a controversial rice-buying scheme.

He said any increase in Thailand's value-added tax from 7 percent late next year should not hurt the economy, unlike Japan's 3 percent sales tax increase that helped push the economy into recession.

"The VAT will have to go up ... a rise of one percentage point is considered the lowest and should be enough," he said.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew only 0.2 percent in the first nine months of 2014 due to sluggish exports and still-subdued domestic demand even after the coup.

Low inflation, which eased to a five-year low of 1.26 percent in November, and slowing economic growth, gives the central bank leeway to keep interest rates low or even cut them if needed.

But Sommai said he would not interfere in the work of the Bank of Thailand.

"Somebody suggested that I ask the central bank to cut rates as the economy has not recovered. I have never done that and it's not the finance minister's business."

The Bank of Thailand has left its policy rate THCBIR=ECI steady at 2 percent since March, when it was cut by 25 basis points to help businesses hurt by the unrest. It next reviews policy on Dec. 17. Economists expect no policy change for now.

