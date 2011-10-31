BANGKOK Consumption and private investment in Thailand fell in September from August, hurt by the flooding that went on to close a series of industrial estates in October and will slash economic growth this year.

The central bank said in a statement that consumer and business confidence had fallen in September and the flooding was bound to affect manufacturing in coming months. Factory data for September from the Industry Ministry has been delayed.

The current account moved back into surplus in September but may suffer in coming months from lower-than-forecast tourist arrivals because of the floods as well as higher imports of food plus capital goods for reconstruction.

Thailand's exports rose 18.4 percent in September from a year earlier, much as expected. But exports, too, will suffer from the floods, with the Commerce Ministry predicting a fall of 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Economists nonetheless expect the central bank to leave interest rates on hold at its November 30 meeting, after halting its policy tightening on October 19 because of the threat to the economy.

-------------------------------------------------------------

KEY POINTS:

- Exports +18.4 pct y/y in Sept vs +28.4 pct in August(Reuters poll +17.7 pct)

- Imports +42.6 pct y/y vs +45.9 pct in August (Reuters poll +43.7 pct)

- Trade balance +$2.4 bln in Sept; c/a balance +$0.4 bln

- Private investment -0.3 pct m/m; consumption -1.6 pct m/m

- - - - -

COMMENTS:

NUCHJARIN PANARODE, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL NOMURA SECURITIES

"Private consumption and private investment in September started to reflect the impact of flooding. Overall, we think domestic demand will deteriorate in the fourth quarter and economic growth should be be temporarily weak in the quarter.

"Under our base case scenario, the Bank of Thailand may leave its policy rate unchanged in its late November meeting as the government's spending measures after flooding should still well support the economy."

- - - -

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE

"Slower overseas demand for manufacturing products likely dragged the headline growth in exports, though still strong agricultural shipments continue to remain a key support factor.

"The latter has managed to cushion the Thai external sector in the year so far, although intensifying floods and recently hard-hit farmland suggests that stocks are going to wear thin as the year end approaches.

"In addition, the rout in the industrial estates suggests a gloomy final quarter for manufacturing and agricultural sectors. Overall, the current account position might come under further pressure in Q4 as imports pick up pace to meet domestic shortages due to floods and higher capital imports for reconstruction efforts.

"Despite the need to stimulate the economy, we expect the BOT to remain on hold until end-year, instead opting to offer help via non-rate avenues -- credit line extensions and bilateral liquidity infusion plans in conjunction with international counterparts."

- - - -

RAHUL BAJORIA, ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL (SINGAPORE)

"Further deterioration is likely in both private consumption and investment. Tourism also is likely to underperform through the end of this year.

"We recently cut our Thai GDP forecast to 2.9 percent, which is close to the BOT's new forecast of 2.6 percent.

- - - - -

MARKET REACTION:

- The Thai baht was at 30.66/73 per dollar after the data, against 30.75 shortly before.

- The main stock index was down 0.13 percent at the midsession break, when the data was published.

- - - - -

- - - - -

BACKGROUND:

- Exports have held up well this year but a global slowdown plus severe flooding at home are bound to hurt shipments in the final quarter of this year.

- The flooding has closed seven industrial estates, at huge economic cost, and has affected parts of Bangkok. Farmland was hurt from late July.

- Many of the factories that have closed are owned by Japanese firms and other big exporters in the auto and electronics sectors. It could take months for them to resume operations.

- Exports, equivalent to over 60 percent of GDP each year, are expected to suffer from the floods, with the Commerce Ministry predicting a fall of 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

- Industrial goods generally account for 65 percent of shipments and agricultural products 17-19 percent.

- The central bank last week slashed its 2011 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and cut its forecast for export growth next year to just 7.9 percent from 10.4 percent.

- The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent at a meeting this month, pausing after a year of tightening because of the deteriorating international economy as well as the flooding at home. Its next scheduled meeting is on November 30.

- It has said it could call a special meeting before then if necessary.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)