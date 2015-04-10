BANGKOK The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised up its forecast for Thailand's 2015 economic growth to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent seen in February, but reiterated that risks to the outlook were tilted to the downside.

Thailand's military government has struggled to revive growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy since seizing power in May to end prolonged political unrest that sapped confidence and domestic activity.

Growth was only 0.7 percent last year, the weakest pace since devastating flooding in 2011.

"The recovery is expected to continue in 2015 with growth projected at 3.7 percent on account of some rebound in consumption, including from lower fuel prices, and in private investment as backlogs of project approvals have been largely cleared by various government agencies," the IMF said in an executive board report.

Thailand has scope to ease monetary policy further if needed, the IMF said in the report based on its Article IV Consultation with Thailand for 2015.

While directors viewed the current monetary stance as warranted, "further monetary easing could be considered if the expected recovery is delayed, with due regard for the impact of lower interest rates on financial stability, it said.

Thailand's central bank unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate THCBIR=ECI at its last meeting in March, the first policy change in a year, to shore up confidence.

The central bank's next policy review meeting is set for April 29, and most economists see no policy change for now.

The IMF's latest growth forecast was roughly in line with the central bank's current estimate of 3.8 percent, but was still much lower than its October projection of 4.6 percent.

"Risks to the outlook are tilted somewhat to the downside," the IMF said, citing possible policy slippages, weaker-than-expected private demand, political uncertainty, global financial market volatility, and protracted growth in advanced and emerging economies.

The IMF said private investment was being hampered by low capacity utilization, weak external demand, and concerns over political uncertainty, while private consumption was weakened by high household debt and tighter credit conditions.

The expansion of public investment has proven more difficult than expected, while global demand for Thailand’s exports is weak, it added.

Thai exports, which are equal to more than 60 percent of economic output, could contract for the third year this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

