BANGKOK Thailand's military-government is hoping big-ticket investment projects will spur Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has struggled after more than two years of military rule, with exports and domestic demand persistently weak.
So far, the junta has spent just less than 1 percent of the 1.41 trillion baht ($40.66 billion) planned for 20 large infrastructure projects by 2022.
Below is a list of the projects:
Projects Estimated Current Disbursement
costs (baht) Status as of Aug.
19 (baht)
Dual-track Railway
Jira-Khon Kaen 23.8 bln Under 2.43 bln
(185 km) construction
(4.19%)
Prachuap Khiri Khan 17.25 bln Under bidding 0.72 mln
- Chumphon preparation
(167 km)
Map Kabao - Jira 26 bln To be 0.76 mln
Junction submitted to
(132 km) cabinet by
Sept.
Nakhon Pathom - Hua 20.04 bln To be 0.73 mln
Hin submitted to
(165 km) cabinet by
Sept.
Lopburi - Paknampo 24.84 bln To be 0.73 mln
(148 km) submitted to
cabinet by
Sept.
Dual-track Railway
(1.435 meter-gauge)
High speed rail 94.67 bln Feasibility n.a
Bangkok - Hua study;
Hin(211 km) pending EIA
approval
High speed rail 152.53 bln Feasibility n.a
Bangkok - Rayong study;
(193.5 km) pending EIA
approval
High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a
China railway negotiation study; under
negotiation
High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a
Japan railway negotiation study; under
negotiation
Bangkok Railway
Pink line - Karai - 56.69 bln Under bidding n.a
Minburi process
(34.5 km)
Yellow line - 54.64 bln Under bidding n.a
Ladprao - Samrong process
(9.1 km)
Orange line - 109.54 bln Under bidding n.a
Thailand Cultural process
Centre - Minburi
(21 km)
Purple line - Tao 131 bln To be n.a
Poon - Rat Burana submitted to
(23.6 km) cabinet
Red line 44.16 bln Under bidding n.a
Light red - Bangsue process
- Phayathai -
Makkasan route and
Dark Red - Bangsue
to Hua
Lamphong)(25.9 km)
Intercity Motorways
Pattaya - Map Ta 17.82 bln Under 4.26 bln
Phut construction
(32 km) (3%)
Bangpa-In Nakhon 76.60 bln Under bidding 2.22 bln
Ratchasima process;
(196 km) pending EIA
approval
Bangyai - 49.12 bln Under bidding 564 mln
Kanchanaburi process;
(96 km) pending EIA
approval
Marine Logistics
Coastal Terminal A 1.82 bln Under 273.44 mln
Laem Chabang Port construction
(24.54%)
Single rail transfer 2.03 bln Under 173.46 mln
operator development construction
project, Laem (9%)
Chabang Port
Air Freight
Suvarnabhumi Airport 50.32 bln Bidding 1.37 bln
Development (Phase completed
2)
Total 1.41 trn 11.30 bln
Source: The Office of Transport Policy and Planning, Ministry of Transport, Reuters news
($1 = 34.68 baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)