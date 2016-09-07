BANGKOK Thailand's military-government is hoping big-ticket investment projects will spur Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which has struggled after more than two years of military rule, with exports and domestic demand persistently weak.

So far, the junta has spent just less than 1 percent of the 1.41 trillion baht ($40.66 billion) planned for 20 large infrastructure projects by 2022.

Below is a list of the projects:

Projects Estimated Current Disbursement

costs (baht) Status as of Aug.

19 (baht)

Dual-track Railway

Jira-Khon Kaen 23.8 bln Under 2.43 bln

(185 km) construction

(4.19%)

Prachuap Khiri Khan 17.25 bln Under bidding 0.72 mln

- Chumphon preparation

(167 km)

Map Kabao - Jira 26 bln To be 0.76 mln

Junction submitted to

(132 km) cabinet by

Sept.

Nakhon Pathom - Hua 20.04 bln To be 0.73 mln

Hin submitted to

(165 km) cabinet by

Sept.

Lopburi - Paknampo 24.84 bln To be 0.73 mln

(148 km) submitted to

cabinet by

Sept.

Dual-track Railway

(1.435 meter-gauge)

High speed rail 94.67 bln Feasibility n.a

Bangkok - Hua study;

Hin(211 km) pending EIA

approval

High speed rail 152.53 bln Feasibility n.a

Bangkok - Rayong study;

(193.5 km) pending EIA

approval

High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a

China railway negotiation study; under

negotiation

High speed Thai - Under Feasibility n.a

Japan railway negotiation study; under

negotiation

Bangkok Railway

Pink line - Karai - 56.69 bln Under bidding n.a

Minburi process

(34.5 km)

Yellow line - 54.64 bln Under bidding n.a

Ladprao - Samrong process

(9.1 km)

Orange line - 109.54 bln Under bidding n.a

Thailand Cultural process

Centre - Minburi

(21 km)

Purple line - Tao 131 bln To be n.a

Poon - Rat Burana submitted to

(23.6 km) cabinet

Red line 44.16 bln Under bidding n.a

Light red - Bangsue process

- Phayathai -

Makkasan route and

Dark Red - Bangsue

to Hua

Lamphong)(25.9 km)

Intercity Motorways

Pattaya - Map Ta 17.82 bln Under 4.26 bln

Phut construction

(32 km) (3%)

Bangpa-In Nakhon 76.60 bln Under bidding 2.22 bln

Ratchasima process;

(196 km) pending EIA

approval

Bangyai - 49.12 bln Under bidding 564 mln

Kanchanaburi process;

(96 km) pending EIA

approval

Marine Logistics

Coastal Terminal A 1.82 bln Under 273.44 mln

Laem Chabang Port construction

(24.54%)

Single rail transfer 2.03 bln Under 173.46 mln

operator development construction

project, Laem (9%)

Chabang Port

Air Freight

Suvarnabhumi Airport 50.32 bln Bidding 1.37 bln

Development (Phase completed

2)

Total 1.41 trn 11.30 bln

Source: The Office of Transport Policy and Planning, Ministry of Transport, Reuters news

($1 = 34.68 baht)

(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)