Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Kittirat Na Ranong gestures during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Bangkok December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's government has come up with another set of measures to revive economic growth, which is falling well short of forecasts, but economists say the steps may do little to shore up demand as long as exports remain sluggish.

Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said last week the measures, which focus on boosting consumption and investment, promoting exports and speeding up budget disbursements, aimed to boost GDP growth by one percentage point this year from his ministry's forecast of 4.0-4.5 percent.

Thailand started 2013 on a good note and investors had high hopes for its economy, believing domestic demand would remain buoyant, infrastructure spending plans would move forward and the global economy and exports would recover.

None of that has really happened.

"We have to admit that we were too optimistic earlier," said Thammarat Kittisiripat, an economist with TMB Bank, who has cut his 2013 GDP growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 4.7 percent.

In July, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) slashed its GDP growth forecast to 4.2 percent from 5.1 percent. The consensus in a Reuters quarterly poll in July was 4.5 percent, down from 4.9 percent in the previous poll in April.

The government had earmarked 350 billion baht ($11 billion) for flood management projects this year and said it would start a 2 trillion baht, seven-year infrastructure program that would help sustain domestic demand at a time of subdued exports.

But these have been held up by procedural problems. In June, a court halted the flood projects pending environmental impact assessments, another delay to a program approved in early 2012 and aimed at preventing a repeat of devastating 2011 floods.

The larger spending program, which the government had also hoped would boost GDP by at least one percentage point per year, has met opposition in parliament.

"Our worry is that the uncertainty around the government's grand infrastructure plan will cause businesses to delay their own expansion plans," Credit Suisse said in a report.

Gundy Cahyadi of OCBC Bank in Singapore said further delays in infrastructure projects "are not too encouraging for the country's near-term growth prospects".

UNCONVINCING

Against that background, the government's latest measures to reignite growth strike economists as inadequate.

It will promote energy-saving electrical appliances, support investment in "green car" projects and agricultural product processing and provide more credit for smaller firms.

It also says it will accelerate budget disbursements, promote exports, provide multiple-entry visas valid for several years and promote Thailand as a shopping paradise, while allowing travel operators to book a faster depreciation of assets.

All that, it says, will boost GDP growth by one percentage point in what is left of this year.

"It may be difficult to achieve the target. We don't buy that yet," said Thammarat at TMB Bank.

Some measures are more for the longer term, while those aimed at boosting consumption and investment may not help much at a time of high household debt and weak business sentiment, economists said.

Kittirat himself has said the measures were as much about enhancing long-term productivity as short-term consumption.

After robust growth of 6.5 percent last year, reflecting a recovery from 2011's floods, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has disappointed in 2013. In the first quarter, it grew by 5.3 percent on the year but shrank 2.2 percent from the previous quarter.

April-June data due on August 19 will be weaker, with the central bank seeing growth of less than 4 percent on the year.

That's because exports, which are equal to more than 60 percent of GDP each year, have been sluggish due to poor global conditions. Domestic consumption and investment have stagnated.

The BOT cut its 2013 export growth forecast to 4 percent from 7.5 percent after shipments grew just 1.2 percent in January-June from a year before, hurt also by a surge in the baht in the early months of the year.

Although the currency has weakened as sentiment turned against emerging Asian currencies in May, that has done little to help exports, while pushing up import costs.

With inflation subdued, economists expect the central bank to keep its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent for some months after a cut in May to support the economy. The next policy review is on August 21.

Some economists see things improving after a rough patch.

"Consumption and investment will remain subdued as the global economy is not good and there are political problems at home," said Thanavath Phonvichai, an economist with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, referring to tension over an amnesty bill for political offences.

"But tourism will help support the economy and exports should recover in the fourth quarter," he said.

(Additional reporting Boontiwa Wichakul, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould & Kim Coghill)