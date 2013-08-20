BANGKOK The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee on Wednesday will leave its benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent for a second straight meeting, despite the economy shrinking in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

With inflation benign, the committee can hold the rate now and retain room to ease policy later if the economy continues to disappoint, they said.

The last rate cut in May came after poor first-quarter GDP data and government pressure to tame a then-strong baht to help exports. The baht has weakened, and on Tuesday was at its lowest level in more than a year.

