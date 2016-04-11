AYUTTHAY, Thailand - - Colorfully painted elephants sprayed onlookers with water, kicking off the Songkran water festival in Thailand's ancient Ayutthaya Province on Monday.

Painted with flowers, the elephants slurped up water and sprayed adults and children in the scorching day heat.

Thai authorities have this year asked organizers of the festival, which marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year, to reduce the amount of water used as a drought perseveres. The elephants have been trained to suck up less water and aim more carefully.