Korean-themed mall opens in Bangkok
BANGKOK Hoping to capitalise on growing regional interest in South Korean pop culture, a Thai company opened a $275-million Korean-themed shopping mall and entertainment complex in Bangkok on Monday.
AYUTTHAY, Thailand - - Colorfully painted elephants sprayed onlookers with water, kicking off the Songkran water festival in Thailand's ancient Ayutthaya Province on Monday.
Painted with flowers, the elephants slurped up water and sprayed adults and children in the scorching day heat.
Thai authorities have this year asked organizers of the festival, which marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year, to reduce the amount of water used as a drought perseveres. The elephants have been trained to suck up less water and aim more carefully.
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.