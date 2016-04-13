Elephants spray people with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK - - Armed with water pistols and buckets, celebrants took part in the annual water festival Songkran in Thailand on Wednesday, amid a severe drought.

As the country faces its worst water shortage in two decades, with 14 out 76 provinces hit, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has urged people to cut down one day of Songkran to save water. The festival runs from April 13-15.

"Yeah, you got to look after the water for the farmers but people need to let off steam and have that once a year enjoyment and finding that balance," tourist Neil Russel said. "I hope they manage to do it."