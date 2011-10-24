Thailand is struggling with its worst flooding in 50 years, which has affected a third of its provinces and could swamp more of its densely populated capital, Bangkok, if water flowing from the north and heavy rain cause canals to burst their banks.

Below are some numbers on the impact of the floods:

- 28 of Thailand's 77 provinces are affected

- 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of land is flooded, an area roughly the size of Kuwait or Swaziland, or twice the size of Puerto Rico

- 356 Thais have been killed as a result of the floods. Neighboring countries have also suffered fatalities, including Cambodia (247) Vietnam (63) and Laos (30) Myanmar, where at least 100 have been killed.

- 12.5 percent of Thailand's rice paddies have been damaged

- 2.45 million Thais have been affected

- 800,000 is the estimated number of homes destroyed

- 720,000 people have been treated for water-borne diseases and stress

- 7 big industrial estates north of Bangkok have had to halt operations

- 10,938 businesses have been affected

- 640,547 people in industry are temporarily out of work

- 8 million-10 million cubic meters is the estimated volume of water flowing down from the north each day past Bangkok and into the sea

- $3.2 billion dollars is amount of funding the government aims to make available to revive the industrial sector, with help from international financial institutions

- 41 percent: the percentage of Thailand's economy that Bangkok accounts for and which the government is desperately trying to protect from the deluge

- 20,000 army personnel have been involved in building walls, relief work and flood protection efforts in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. A further 50,000 are on stand-by

- 7 million tonnes of paddy may be lost from Thailand's main 2011/12 rice crop, which means total production could drop to 18 million tonnes. Harvesting began in early October.

- 6,000 cars: the output lost from factories each day because of flooding; Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest car manufacturer and its target of 1.8 million units this year is now in doubt

- 1,200 shelters have set up across the country, to accommodating 113,000 evacuees

- 3.1 percent is the revised growth forecast by the central bank, down from 4.1 percent two weeks ago. Economists and the finance minister have said it could be less than 2 percent

